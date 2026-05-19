Spurs vs Rockets: Can San Antonio Extend Their Win Streak? | NBA 2026 Analysis (2026)

The NBA season is heating up, and we're in for an exciting showdown as the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets this Sunday. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter, especially considering the recent form of both teams.

The Streaking Spurs

San Antonio is on a roll, having won three games in a row and nine out of their last ten. This impressive streak has solidified their position as the second-best team in the Western Conference. What's even more impressive is their defensive prowess, holding opponents to just 111.4 points per game and a 45% shooting percentage. This is a testament to the Spurs' commitment to defense, which has been a cornerstone of their success for decades. Personally, I believe this is a team that understands its identity and executes it flawlessly.

One player to watch is Victor Wembanyama, who has been a revelation this season. His stats speak for themselves: 23.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. What makes Wembanyama particularly fascinating is his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court. He's a modern-day big man who can shoot, rebound, and defend with the best of them. In my opinion, he's a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, and his matchup against the Rockets will be a great test of his skills.

Rockets' Resilience

Houston, on the other hand, sits fourth in the Western Conference, and they're no pushovers. They've had a solid season, and their 3-point shooting is a key strength, ranking third in the conference with a 36.9% success rate from beyond the arc. This is a team that can light it up from deep, and they'll look to exploit any defensive lapses by the Spurs.

Kevin Durant, a veteran superstar, continues to lead the way for the Rockets with 26.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He's a proven winner and a player who can take over games when needed. However, the Rockets have been dealing with some injury woes, which could impact their performance. With key players like Jae'Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet out or questionable, Houston might have to dig deep into their roster for this matchup.

Historical Context and Prediction

This game has added significance as it's the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Spurs won the last encounter, and they'll be looking to assert their dominance once again. The previous matchup saw Wembanyama shine with 28 points, and I predict he'll be a key factor in this game as well. The Spurs' defense should be able to limit the Rockets' scoring, and their home-court advantage will play a role.

In my opinion, the Spurs are the favorites, but the Rockets have the talent to pull off an upset. This game will likely be decided by which team can execute their game plan more effectively and whether the Rockets can overcome their injury concerns. One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for a high-scoring affair, given both teams' offensive capabilities. However, I believe the Spurs' defense will be the deciding factor, and they'll edge out a close victory.