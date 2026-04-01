Spurs vs Arsenal: Confirmed Line-ups and Team News | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a North London derby like no other! As Igor Tudor steps into the spotlight for his debut as Tottenham Hotspur's Head Coach, the stakes have never been higher. With a crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal on the horizon, Tudor has unveiled his starting lineup, and it's packed with strategic surprises and emotional comebacks.

But here's where it gets intriguing... Tudor has opted for two significant changes from the team that faced Newcastle United. First, Joao Palhinha returns to the fold, replacing the unfortunate Wilson Odobert, whose season-ending ACL injury has left fans heartbroken. (https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2026/february/wilson-odobert-suffers-acl-injury/) Is this the right move to bolster the midfield, or will it leave a gap in our attacking strategy?

Meanwhile, Randal Kolo Muani makes a triumphant return to the starting XI, marking his first appearance since the thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City earlier this month. But what does this mean for our forward line? Dominic Solanke, still recovering from a throat issue, takes a seat on the bench, raising questions about our striking options.

And this is the part most people miss... Richarlison is back in the matchday squad for the first time since his injury-forced exit in the FA Cup clash with Aston Villa. His inclusion adds depth to our attacking reserves, but will he be match-fit enough to make an impact? Should Tudor risk throwing him into the fray, or play it safe?

Adding to the excitement, young striker James Wilson, recently loaned from Hearts (https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2026/february/james-wilson-joins-from-hearts/), earns his first senior squad call-up. Fresh off scoring his debut goal for the Under-21s in a 4-1 victory over Norwich City (https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2026/february/academy-spurs-u21s-v-norwich-city-match-report-february-2026/), Wilson's inclusion hints at a bright future. But is it too soon to introduce him to the high-pressure world of a North London derby?

Starting XI: Vicario, Dragusin, Palhinha, Xavi, Bissouma, Gray, Gallagher, Spence, Sarr, van de Ven (c), Kolo Muani.

Substitutes: Austin, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell, Wilson.

As the stage is set for this highly anticipated encounter, one question remains: Can Igor Tudor's tactical adjustments and bold selections lead Spurs to victory, or will Arsenal capitalize on any potential weaknesses? Let us know your thoughts in the comments – are you confident in Tudor's choices, or do you think he's taking a risky approach? The debate is open!