The San Antonio Spurs have made a strategic move by signing veteran center Mason Plumlee to a 10-day contract, filling a gap left by the recent release of Jeremy Sohan. With an eye on the upcoming games, the team is bringing in Plumlee, a 36-year-old powerhouse, to bolster their depth. Standing at 6'10
Spurs Sign Veteran Big Man Mason Plumlee! What It Means for the Team (2026)
References
- https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/former-grizzlies-forward-jaren-jackson-jr-shares-heartfelt-message-to-memphis/article_71a4c120-676a-44c9-bdef-431725c844df.html
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47996899/suns-devin-booker-least-week-right-hip-strain
- https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/v-j-edgecombe-76ers-rising-stars-game/
- https://english.news.cn/20260220/638f9cc940c5454096c332ebb28c3f80/c.html
- https://foxsanantonio.com/sports/spurs-sign-mason-plumlee-to-10-day-deal-after-waiving-jeremy-sohan-san-antonio-austin-texas-center-big-man-wemby-wembanyama-bismack-biyombo-moody-center
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/48034495/lakers-add-ex-virginia-coach-tony-bennett-draft-adviser
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