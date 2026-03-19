Spurs Sign Veteran Big Man Mason Plumlee! What It Means for the Team (2026)

The San Antonio Spurs have made a strategic move by signing veteran center Mason Plumlee to a 10-day contract, filling a gap left by the recent release of Jeremy Sohan. With an eye on the upcoming games, the team is bringing in Plumlee, a 36-year-old powerhouse, to bolster their depth. Standing at 6'10

Spurs Sign Veteran Big Man Mason Plumlee! What It Means for the Team (2026)

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