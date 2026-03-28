Spurs Sign Mason Plumlee: A Veteran Center's New Chapter (2026)

Here’s a move that’s sure to spark debate among NBA fans: The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran center Mason Plumlee to a 10-day contract, adding yet another big man to their already crowded frontcourt. But here’s where it gets controversial—why would a team already stacked with centers like Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, and Bismack Biyombo bring in another one? Is this a strategic depth move, or a sign of something bigger brewing in San Antonio? Let’s break it down.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Plumlee’s representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, confirmed the deal on Tuesday. This marks Plumlee’s 13th NBA season, though his journey this year has been anything but smooth. After being traded from the Hornets to the Thunder in a three-team deal just before the trade deadline, he was quickly waived by Oklahoma City. Talk about a rollercoaster.

Plumlee’s role this season has been minimal, appearing in just 14 games for the Hornets—starting only two—and averaging fewer than nine minutes per game. To put that in perspective, his last consistent action came during the 2024-2025 season with the Suns, where he played in 74 games, averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. So, what’s the Spurs’ play here? Are they looking for a seasoned backup, or is this a low-risk experiment to see if Plumlee still has something left in the tank?

And this is the part most people miss: With five centers now on the roster, the Spurs are either planning for a major lineup shift or preparing for potential trades. Could this be a precursor to moving one of their existing bigs? Or are they simply hedging their bets in case of injuries? It’s a bold move that raises more questions than answers.

What do you think? Is signing Plumlee a smart strategic move, or are the Spurs overloading their roster unnecessarily? Let us know in the comments—this is one decision that’s bound to divide opinions.