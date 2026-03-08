Spurs Fall to Trail Blazers 115-110: Key Moments and Highlights (2026)

The San Antonio Spurs' winning streak was halted as they fell to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 115-110 on Saturday night. This game marked a turning point, as the Spurs, led by All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, struggled without their key players due to injuries. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, showcased their depth and talent, with Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan leading the charge. But here's where it gets controversial... The Spurs' absence of their star players and the Trail Blazers' efficient offense were the main factors in this outcome. And this is the part most people miss... The game's turning point was the 12-0 run by Portland in the third and fourth quarters, which they used to take control of the game. The Spurs' lone lead lasted only 18 seconds, and they couldn't recover. Despite the loss, the Spurs' coach, Mitch Johnson, remained optimistic, stating that Wembanyama is 'looking really good' and will accompany the team to Memphis for their next game. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, will host Utah on Monday night, aiming to build on their second straight victory. The question remains: Can the Spurs bounce back and reclaim their winning ways? We'll find out soon enough. What do you think? Will the Spurs be able to overcome their injuries and turn things around? Share your thoughts in the comments below!