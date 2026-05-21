Spurs Dominate 76ers 131-91! Wembanyama & Harper Lead the Charge | NBA Highlights (Mar 3, 2026) (2026)

The San Antonio Spurs delivered a dominant performance in Philadelphia, crushing the 76ers 131-91 and bouncing back from their rare loss in style! This game had it all: high-scoring action, a blowout, and a touch of controversy. But first, let's rewind to the key moments.

The Spurs' Dynamic Duo: Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama were the stars of the show. Harper led the charge with 22 points, while Wembanyama, a towering presence, needed just 10 points to contribute to the win. This dynamic duo ensured the Spurs maintained their impressive form, having won 11 straight games before a recent setback against the Knicks.

A One-Sided Battle: The Spurs' victory was never in doubt. They led from start to finish, showcasing their prowess from beyond the arc with 18 three-pointers. By the end of the third quarter, they had a staggering 49-point lead, leaving the 76ers in disarray. Devin Vassell played a crucial role, sinking six threes and matching Harper's 22 points.

76ers' Struggles: Philadelphia's woes were compounded by the absence of key players. Joel Embiid, the team's powerhouse, was out with an injury, and the 76ers also missed the suspended Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. This left them vulnerable, and the Spurs took full advantage. Tyrese Maxey tried to rally the team with 21 points, but the Sixers' offense sputtered, scoring a mere 11 points in the third quarter.

Controversial Call: The game took a turn when VJ Edgecombe suffered a hard fall on his back while attempting a three-pointer. This incident left the Sixers even more depleted. Meanwhile, the Spurs' Carter Bryant added insult to injury with a three-pointer that extended their lead to 60-36, prompting boos from the home crowd. And here's where it gets controversial—the Sixers were without forward Harrison Barnes, who had an incredible streak of 364 consecutive games played, which ended due to a sore ankle from a nap!

Looking ahead, the Spurs return home to face Detroit, while the 76ers will aim to regroup against Utah. But the question remains: Can the 76ers recover from this embarrassing defeat, or will they be haunted by the Spurs' dominance? Share your thoughts in the comments below!