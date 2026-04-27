Spurs’ controversial choice as likely successors for sacked Ange replacements revealed (2026)

A bold move is about to shake up the world of football, and it's got everyone talking! The Spurs' controversial decision to appoint an interim manager has sparked a heated debate.

According to the latest reports, Tottenham is set to bring in Igor Tudor as their temporary manager until the end of the season. This comes after the unexpected dismissal of Thomas Frank, leaving fans and experts divided.

Tudor, a 47-year-old football veteran, has an impressive yet controversial track record. He was previously sacked by Juventus after a winless streak left the club struggling in Serie A. However, his time at Juventus also saw a remarkable turnaround, guiding the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2024-25 campaign. It's this mixed bag of experiences that has many questioning his appointment.

But here's where it gets controversial... Tudor's likely appointment has sparked a mixed reaction. Some see it as a risky move, given his recent struggles, while others believe he could be the fresh start Tottenham needs. If confirmed, Tudor will have his work cut out for him, tasked with turning around the club's fortunes and cleaning up the mess left by Frank.

Frank, who replaced the beloved Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, was axed after a disappointing run of just two wins in 17 league games. Tottenham currently finds itself languishing just five points above the Premier League relegation zone, a worrying position for a club of their stature.

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The decision to go with an interim manager follows a similar strategy employed by Manchester United, who hired Michael Carrick after dismissing Ruben Amorim. It's a bold move, and one that could go either way.

As for the permanent manager role, Tottenham is rumored to be considering former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to be available after his commitments at the World Cup in June and July. Other candidates include former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and ex-Leipzig boss Marco Rose.

And this is the part most people miss... Tottenham's next match is the highly anticipated North London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal on February 22nd. A crucial game that could define the club's season and Tudor's legacy.

Meanwhile, another of Postecoglou's former clubs, Nottingham Forest, is also making waves. They are reportedly set to appoint Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager this season, a move that has many questioning the club's stability.

Forest, struggling in the Premier League, has been through a managerial merry-go-round, with Sean Dyche the latest casualty after a disappointing draw against Wolves. Pereira, who previously worked under Forest's volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiakos, will have his work cut out to preserve Forest's Premier League status. They currently sit just three points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

So, what do you think? Is Tudor the right choice for Tottenham? And can Pereira turn Forest's season around? The football world is watching, and the debates are sure to rage on. Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!