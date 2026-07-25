Springboks: Bulls Star Embrose Papier Reveals Areas of Improvement in Game (2026)

Embrose Papier, the Bulls scrum-half, is on the cusp of a Springboks comeback after a long hiatus from international rugby. His journey back to the top is a testament to his resilience and dedication, as he reflects on the areas of improvement that led to his recent call-up to the alignment camp.

Papier's last international appearance was in 2018, but he never lost faith in his abilities. He attributes his growth to a newfound calmness and better decision-making on the field. In his own words, "I became a lot calmer over the years and started making better decisions on the field."

His transformation is evident in his game analysis and strategic thinking. Papier now studies teams, trying to "steal lines" after passing and making better decisions based on experience. This evolution in his playing style has made him a more well-rounded player.

Despite his impressive form for the Bulls, Papier's recall to the Springboks squad has been a surprise to many. However, his strengths, including speed, kicking, support play, passing, and decision-making, make him a valuable asset to the team. His ability to adapt and improve is what sets him apart.

Papier's story is a reminder that resilience and hard work can overcome even the longest hiatus. His journey back to the international stage is an inspiration to aspiring rugby players, showing that there is always something to work on and improve upon.

In my opinion, Papier's return to the Springboks is a fascinating development in the world of rugby. It raises questions about the importance of resilience and adaptability in sports, and how players can evolve and improve over time. It also highlights the value of a calm and strategic mindset in decision-making on the field.