Spring Training in Phoenix: A Baseball Fan's Paradise (2026)

Baseball's spring training is a phenomenon that unites fans and brings a significant economic boost to the Phoenix area. It's a time when the desert sun welcomes enthusiasts from across the country, offering them a unique opportunity to witness their favorite teams and players up close.

The Phoenix area has become a hub for baseball's spring training, hosting half of all major league teams. This annual event generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the region, showcasing the power of sports tourism.

The history of spring training in the Phoenix area is deeply intertwined with the social fabric of the time. In 1947, the Giants made their debut, and segregation played a role in teams migrating west. The Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians, relocated to Tucson to integrate the American League's first Black player, Larry Doby, avoiding Florida's harsh Jim Crow laws.

Over the decades, Arizona's Cactus League has grown, with teams gradually moving from Florida's Grapefruit League. By the 1960s, Arizona had half a dozen teams, and by 1989, the state hosted eight. Since then, seven more teams have made the move, attracted by the desert's superior accommodations.

Today, the Phoenix area boasts 15 major league teams and 10 stadiums during spring training. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo recalls a time when Arizona was not the primary destination, with most teams training in Florida. However, he notes that the area has evolved, now hosting more spring games and attracting more year-round residents.

"The evolution of spring training has brought an extra month at home for players who live in Arizona during the off-season," Lovullo said.

Craig Counsell, a World Series winner with the Diamondbacks in 2001, now manages the Chicago Cubs, longtime residents of Mesa. He describes the Phoenix area as the perfect spring training destination, offering intimate ballparks, great weather, and the chance to see multiple games in a day.

"You can sit on a grass berm and watch major league players. You could even see seven ballparks in four days if you plan it right," Counsell said.

While tickets can average over $50, Counsell believes the games retain their intimate feel.

"It's still spring training at its core. There's a casualness to it that makes the players happier and more approachable. It's a unique atmosphere that brings fans closer to the game," he added.

Samuel Nute/Cronkite News

Terry Francona, manager of the Reds, is a veteran of spring training, having attended games with his dad since the 1960s. He recalls his dad's unique approach to getting in shape for camp, running in a sweat suit to shed pounds.

Francona's dad, Tito Francona, was a longtime major leaguer, and Terry went on to star at the University of Arizona before playing 10 seasons in the big leagues. He is now one of baseball's most successful managers, having won over 2,000 games and two World Series with the Red Sox.

Francona believes the game itself hasn't changed much, but the players' approach to preparation has.

"Players now come to camp in shape and are more athletic. They work hard, and it shows," he said.

Francona attributes the ease of staying in shape to the limited travel within the Cactus League, a stark contrast to the Grapefruit League's spread-out teams in Florida.

"The travel is so convenient. You take batting practice at your own facility, hop in a car or bus, and you're at the game in 20 minutes. It's a breeze compared to Florida," he explained.

Spring training is not just about the game; it's a significant economic driver. A study by ASU's WP Carey School of Business estimated that the 2025 Cactus League season generated a staggering $764 million in economic impact for the state, with half of that coming from outside visitors. It also contributed over $32 million in state taxes and supported more than 6,000 annual jobs in Arizona.

So, as the sun shines down on the Phoenix area, baseball fans and the local economy thrive during spring training, creating a unique and profitable experience.