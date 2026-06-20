Spring Training 2026: Mariners vs. Giants - Dueling Emersons and a Full Season Ahead (2026)

Spring Training 2026, Game #2: Thread

Back for More: Spring Training 2026 Continues

We're back on the diamond for another exciting chapter in Mariners' Spring Training 2026 journey. While yesterday's opener was a thrilling milestone, today's game brings a fresh set of challenges and opportunities. The Mariners are gearing up for their next showdown, and the anticipation is palpable. Get ready for another thrilling afternoon of baseball as the Mariners look to build on their early momentum.

Dueling Emersons: A Battle for Opening Day

At the heart of today's game is a fascinating battle between two players vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster: Colt Emerson and Emerson Hancock. Colt Emerson steps up to the plate for his first at-bats of the spring, showcasing his skills at third base. Meanwhile, Emerson Hancock takes the mound for the first time, aiming to impress and secure his place in the starting rotation.

The Mariners' lineup is a sight to behold, with these dueling Emersons leading the charge. It's a testament to the team's depth and competition for spots on the final roster. Meanwhile, the Giants counter with their own lineup, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup.

Game Details:

Game Time: 12:10 PM PT

12:10 PM PT Watch: Mariners.tv

Mariners.tv Listen: Seattle Sports 710 AM

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Stay Tuned for More:

This is just the beginning of Spring Training 2026 for the Mariners. With each game, the team is one step closer to locking down their Opening Day roster and gearing up for the regular season. Stay tuned for more updates, analysis, and insights as the Mariners continue their journey towards the ALCS. Your support and engagement are invaluable as they strive to make it to the Fall Classic.