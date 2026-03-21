Sports Car Win Felt Like a Gift from Late Dad (2026)

Imagine winning a dream car and a life-changing sum of money, only to feel like it was a heartfelt gift from someone no longer with you. That’s exactly what happened to Claire Carty, a Liverpool resident who recently won a Lotus Emira and £100,000 in a competition. For Claire, this wasn’t just a stroke of luck—it felt like a message from her late father, Michael, a lifelong Lotus enthusiast whose passion for the British sports car maker left an indelible mark on her childhood.

Claire, 47, lives with her partner Stephen and their 10-year-old son. When she discovered she’d won the prize through Omaze’s Million Pound House Draw, she couldn’t shake the feeling that it was more than coincidence. 'It felt like fate,' she shared. 'Dad was a massive Lotus fan—his first car was a Lotus Cortina, and it was a huge part of my growing up. His hero was racer Jim Clark, so owning a Lotus was always his dream. Winning this car felt like a gift from him.'

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But here’s where it gets controversial: despite her deep emotional connection to the Lotus Emira—the last petrol-powered sports car the manufacturer will produce—Claire plans to sell it. 'I love taking it for a spin,' she admitted, 'but practicality comes first.' Instead, she’s invested in a BMW X3 M Sport, a family-friendly vehicle that suits her daily commute and work needs. 'I do a lot of miles for work, so having something newer and reliable is a game-changer,' she explained.

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And this is the part most people miss: Claire’s decision to sell the Lotus isn’t just about practicality—it’s about honoring her father’s legacy in a different way. The £100,000 cash prize, combined with the proceeds from selling the car, will fund life-changing experiences for her family. From home improvements to a trip to Disney World and a dream vacation to Hawaii, Claire is turning this win into a celebration of life and memory.

'This is completely life-changing,' she said. 'It’s not just about the money or the car—it’s about the memories we’ll create. This win is going to make a huge difference for our family.'

The prize also supported a greater cause, as the Omaze draw benefited Breast Cancer Now, a breast cancer research charity. James Oakes, president of Omaze, reflected on the impact of Claire’s win: 'We’re thrilled that Claire got to fulfill her father’s dream and that this prize will help her family create wonderful memories together.'

But here’s the question that’s sure to spark debate: If you won a prize with deep personal significance, would you keep it or let it go for something more practical? Claire’s story invites us to think about the balance between sentiment and necessity. Share your thoughts in the comments—would you hold onto the dream or turn it into something new?

Sports Car Win Felt Like a Gift from Late Dad (2026)

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