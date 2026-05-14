Spokane Indians Hiring for 2026 Season; Videoboard and Concession Stand Updates (2026)

As winter's chill lingers, the Spokane Indians are already swinging into action, gearing up for the 2026 baseball season—and they’re not just thinking about the games. But here’s where it gets exciting: the team is hiring, and there’s a lot more happening behind the scenes than meets the eye. From a brand-new videoboard to a rebuilt concession stand, Avista Stadium is undergoing a transformation that’s as bold as a game-winning home run.

This week, the Spokane Indians launched their annual recruitment drive for seasonal workers, offering a variety of positions across the stadium. Whether you’re interested in being a concessions cashier, joining the grounds crew, or even becoming a mascot, there’s a spot for you—as long as you’re 16 or older. And this is the part most people miss: these roles aren’t just jobs; they’re opportunities to be part of a community that thrives on the love of the game. For a full list of positions and application details, visit the team’s website at https://www.milb.com/spokane/ballpark/gamedayjobshome.

Speaking of transformations, the new videoboard is taking shape. The steel framework for this massive addition above the left-center field fence is already in place, and officials are optimistic it’ll be ready for opening day. But here’s where it gets controversial: this project, part of ‘Phase 2’ of Avista Stadium’s renovations, was initially slated for last season. However, complications with the first contractor forced the team to rebid the project, raising questions about how such delays impact fan experience. What do you think—are these upgrades worth the wait, or should teams prioritize smoother execution?

The renovations aren’t just about flashy tech; they’re also about compliance. After MLB restructured the minor leagues, affiliated teams like the Spokane Indians had to sign a Player Development Contract, mandating improvements to player safety and working conditions. The videoboard is just one piece of this larger puzzle, aimed at modernizing a stadium that first opened its doors in 1958.

Meanwhile, the main concession stand—which handles a staggering 90% of all food sold at the park—is being rebuilt after a fire gutted it in September. While the concrete foundation is laid, insurance and weather delays mean it won’t be ready for opening day, as initially hoped. Here’s the silver lining: the team is confident the smaller stands can handle the demand until the new one opens, likely early in the season. Still, it’s a reminder of how fragile even the most well-laid plans can be.

In other news, former Spokane Indians outfielder Carlos Beltran has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, alongside Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. Beltran, who played 59 games for the Indians in 1996, went on to a 20-season career with seven MLB teams, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His induction is a testament to the impact players can have, no matter where their journey begins.

As the Spokane Indians prepare for 2026, the question remains: How will these changes shape the fan experience? Will the new videoboard and concession stand elevate game day, or are they just the icing on the baseball cake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on what makes a stadium truly great.