Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly in New Spider-Man Series | Official Trailer (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling adventure in the world of superheroes and vintage New York! Spider-Noir, the highly anticipated series starring the legendary Nicolas Cage, is swinging into action in Spring 2026, and we've got the inside scoop!

But first, let's talk about the unique visual experience it promises. Spider-Noir will debut in both 'Authentic Black & White' and 'True-Hue Full Color' formats, offering viewers a choice between a classic film noir aesthetic and a vibrant, modern look. This dual release strategy is sure to spark debate among fans and critics alike: which version will capture the essence of the story better? You decide!

The series follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a former superhero known as 'The Spider,' who has hung up his mask after a personal tragedy. But when an extraordinary case presents itself, this down-on-his-luck PI is forced to confront his past and don his superhero persona once again. And what a past it is! Set in the 1930s, Spider-Noir promises to immerse viewers in the gritty, glamorous world of New York City, where our hero must navigate personal struggles and the challenges of being the city's only superhero.

Here's where it gets intriguing: the supporting cast is a who's who of talented actors. Lamorne Morris portrays Robbie Robertson, a dedicated journalist who will stop at nothing to succeed in a profession that's not exactly welcoming to black professionals in the 1930s. Li Jun Li plays Cat Hardy, the star attraction at a premier nightclub, whose motivations may not be as self-serving as they seem. Karen Rodriguez is Janet, Ben's loyal secretary, who's not afraid to speak her mind. And Brendan Gleeson is rumored to play the series' villain, though details are being kept tightly under wraps.

But wait, there's more! The series also stars Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and a host of talented actors in recurring roles. Co-developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who also serve as co-showrunners, Spider-Noir is a highly anticipated project from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. With Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal on board as executive producers, and Harry Bradbeer directing the first two episodes, this series is shaping up to be a must-watch.

So, are you ready to step into the dark, captivating world of Spider-Noir? Will you choose the classic black and white experience or the vibrant full-color adventure? And what do you think about the series' unique take on the superhero genre? Let us know in the comments below!