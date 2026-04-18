Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Scorpion First Look & New Villains Tease | Trailer Update (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown in the MCU! 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is swinging into theaters, and the latest promo art has fans buzzing. But who's that iconic villain making an appearance? None other than Scorpion, finally stepping out of the shadows!

Entertainment journalist Marcos Melendez, known for his work on various platforms, has shared a tantalizing update. The promo art, revealed on X, showcases Michael Mando as Marc Gargan, aka Scorpion, in all his villainous glory. But here's where it gets intriguing: will he be a mutated powerhouse like his comic counterpart, or will the film take a different approach? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure - he's getting a high-tech makeover to challenge our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

And that's not all! The promo material also teases the appearances of Boomerang and Tarantula, lesser-known villains who are sure to delight hardcore Marvel enthusiasts. With Spidey taking on a host of foes and even facing off against the Hulk, this sequel promises to be an action-packed extravaganza.

The wait for the trailer has been a rollercoaster, with an early leak leaving fans wanting more. Sony and Marvel Studios have kept the official teaser under wraps, rumored to be significantly different from the leaked version. The anticipated trailer is now expected to drop in late March, building up to the film's release on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie welcomes back beloved MCU stars and introduces exciting new characters, including the highly-anticipated transformation of Marc Gargan into Scorpion.

Are you ready for this epic battle? Who do you think will come out on top? Share your predictions and join the hype as we eagerly await the web-slinging adventure of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'!