SPFL Disciplinary Action: St Johnstone's Pyrotechnics Breach Explained (2026)

Scottish Football League (SPFL) Punishes St Johnstone: A Pyrotechnics Controversy

A fiery display with consequences! On February 26, 2026, the SPFL announced disciplinary action against St Johnstone for their fans' behavior during a recent match against Raith Rovers.

The controversy ignited when St Johnstone supporters orchestrated an illegal pyrotechnics show during the tense 0-0 draw at Stark's Park on February 20. This action breached SPFL Rule H37, which requires clubs to ensure their fans' behavior remains within acceptable boundaries.

But here's where it gets tricky: St Johnstone has taken swift action, banning one supporter until the season's end. The fan must complete a Pyrotechnics Awareness Programme before returning to matches. This program, run by the SPFL Trust, aims to educate and deter fans from using pyrotechnics, prioritizing safety.

The SPFL's ruling is as follows: a suspended reduction of 50 tickets for a future away game, to be enforced if St Johnstone's fans repeat pyrotechnic misconduct. This means the club could lose 50 tickets for an away match if their supporters use pyrotechnics again, and they would have to compensate the home club for those tickets.

And this is the part that might spark debate: Is this punishment fair and effective? Some argue it's a necessary measure to ensure fan safety, while others believe it's a harsh penalty for passionate fan expression. What's your take on this? Are the SPFL's rules and sanctions justified, or is there room for leniency in the name of fan enthusiasm?