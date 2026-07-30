Speeding Driver's Hilarious Excuse: 'Heading to Chinese Takeaway' at 135mph! (2026)

The Great Takeaway Chase: When Speed Limits Meet Human Excuses

There’s something almost poetic about the excuse a driver gave after being caught going 217km/h on a Derry road: ‘I was heading for a Chinese takeaway.’ Personally, I think this is the kind of excuse that could only come from someone who’s either incredibly desperate for spring rolls or completely disconnected from reality. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it highlights a bizarre human tendency to justify reckless behavior with the most mundane of reasons. If you take a step back and think about it, speeding at nearly double the limit isn’t just about breaking the law—it’s about risking lives, including your own, for something as trivial as a Friday night meal.

The Psychology of the ‘Takeaway Defense’



One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer audacity of the excuse. In my opinion, it’s not just about the driver’s lack of judgment; it’s about the way we, as humans, try to normalize our mistakes. What many people don’t realize is that excuses like these often reveal deeper patterns of behavior. This driver wasn’t just in a hurry—they were operating under the illusion that their desire for convenience trumped everyone else’s safety. This raises a deeper question: How often do we prioritize our immediate wants over the well-being of others?

A Night of Traffic Chaos in Derry



The takeaway incident wasn’t an isolated one. That same night, police in the Kilrea area stopped a driver in a blue BMW with no insurance—only to discover they were already disqualified from driving. Then, while waiting for recovery services, they pulled over a black Seat Leon driven by someone with only a provisional license and no L plates. From my perspective, this isn’t just a series of coincidences; it’s a snapshot of a broader cultural issue. What this really suggests is that reckless driving isn’t just about individual mistakes—it’s about systemic failures in accountability and education.

The Broader Implications: Why This Matters



What’s especially interesting is how these incidents reflect larger societal trends. Speeding, uninsured driving, and ignoring licensing rules aren’t new problems, but they’re becoming more visible in an age of social media and increased police transparency. Personally, I think this is both a good and bad thing. On one hand, it holds people accountable; on the other, it normalizes reckless behavior as entertainment. If you’re scrolling through Facebook and see a post about someone speeding for a takeaway, it’s easy to laugh it off. But what we’re really laughing at is the absurdity of human decision-making—and that’s not always funny.

The Future of Road Safety: Beyond Fines and Courts



This raises another point: Are fines and court dates enough to deter such behavior? In my opinion, they’re not. While the driver of the Mitsubishi Evo will face legal consequences, the root of the problem—the mindset that allows someone to speed for a takeaway—remains unaddressed. What we need is a cultural shift, one that emphasizes the human cost of reckless driving. A detail that I find especially interesting is how countries like Norway and Sweden have drastically reduced traffic fatalities by focusing on infrastructure and education rather than punishment. Maybe it’s time we took a page from their book.

Final Thoughts: The Takeaway from the Takeaway



If there’s one takeaway (pun intended) from this story, it’s that human behavior is far more complex than we often give it credit for. The driver speeding for a Chinese meal wasn’t just breaking the law—they were acting on a combination of impulsivity, entitlement, and a lack of awareness. Personally, I think this is a story that goes beyond traffic violations. It’s about the choices we make, the excuses we give, and the consequences we’re willing to ignore. So, the next time you’re tempted to break the rules for something trivial, remember: that takeaway might not be worth the price you—or someone else—could end up paying.