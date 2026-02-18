Spain's Rail Crisis: Two Deadly Crashes Spark Safety Scrutiny (2026)

Spain’s rail network is in the spotlight after a shocking series of events that have left the nation reeling. Just days apart, two devastating train crashes have occurred, raising urgent questions about safety and infrastructure. But here's where it gets even more alarming: the second incident, near Barcelona, happened mere hours after a trainee driver lost his life and dozens were injured when a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks. This tragedy follows closely on the heels of a high-speed train collision that claimed at least 43 lives and injured 152 others. Is Spain’s rail system truly as safe as it’s been touted to be?

The second crash took place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Gelida, in Catalonia, when a local train derailed after a wall collapsed due to unusually heavy rainfall. Among the casualties was 27-year-old Fernando Huerta, a trainee driver from Seville, who tragically lost his life. Forty-one others were injured, with five in critical condition. As a precautionary measure, the entire regional rail network was shut down for inspections, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded and causing widespread chaos on the roads. Earlier that day, another train on the Maresme coast north of Barcelona struck a rock on the track, causing minor injuries but no serious harm.

These incidents have sparked outrage and concern, with Spain’s largest train drivers’ union, Semaf, calling for an indefinite strike to demand better safety assurances. But here’s where it gets controversial: the union is not just demanding improvements—it’s calling for criminal liability against those responsible for the “constant deterioration of the rail network.” This bold move has ignited a heated debate about accountability and the state of Spain’s infrastructure. Are these accidents isolated incidents, or symptoms of a deeper, systemic issue?

The cause of the first collision, near Córdoba in southern Spain, remains unclear. However, the train’s black box recorder revealed a chilling detail: the driver of the high-speed train from Málaga to Madrid had warned the control center of a problem moments before the crash. He reported an enganchón (a snag) near Adamuz, later identified as an issue with the train’s connection to the overhead power source. Despite his efforts to disconnect the power and halt oncoming trains, the collision with a regional train was unavoidable. And this is the part most people miss: the control center assured him there were no oncoming trains—yet the crash happened moments later. How could such a critical error occur, and what does it say about the system’s reliability?

These accidents have brought Spain’s rail network under intense scrutiny, particularly the contrast between the super-efficient, EU-funded high-speed AVE network and the chronically underfunded regional services. Transport Minister Óscar Puente insists the two accidents are “completely unrelated,” but opposition parties are using this opportunity to pressure the government. Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the Popular Party demanded an “immediate clarification” of the rail system’s state, while Pepa Millán of the far-right Vox party claimed Spaniards are now “afraid to get on a train.”

Yet, despite these recent tragedies, EU statistics paint a different picture: Spain’s rail network is among Europe’s safest. In 2024, only one passenger death in Spain was recorded in rail accidents, compared to 20,000 road fatalities across Europe. So, is the public’s fear justified, or is this a case of heightened anxiety following rare but devastating events?

As Spain grapples with these questions, one thing is clear: the rail network’s safety and reliability are now under the microscope like never before. What do you think? Are these accidents a wake-up call for systemic change, or an unfortunate anomaly in an otherwise safe system? Let us know in the comments—this is a conversation that needs your voice.