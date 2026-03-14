SpaceX's Starlink Mobile: Revolutionizing Global Connectivity (2026)

Bold claim: SpaceX is turning Starlink into a mobile connectivity engine, aiming to reach hundreds of millions of devices with its Starlink Mobile service for phones. And yes, the plan is real, even as SpaceX says this won’t put it in direct head-to-head competition with mobile carriers.

SpaceX is pursuing a bold expansion: from the current roughly 16 million users of its Direct-to-Cell (renamed Starlink Mobile) to a future where hundreds of millions share the same cellular satellite network. A SpaceX executive disclosed this target on Monday as the company formalized the rebranding of Direct to Cell to Starlink Mobile after filing for the trademark last year.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s VP for Satellite Engineering, tweeted that the second-generation Starlink Mobile system will be epic, delivering broadband to hundreds of millions of phones worldwide. In his Mobile World Congress keynote, he added that the first-generation system already covers about 650 satellites and has connected over 16 million unique users. In addition, about 10 million users per month access the service via partner carriers, including T-Mobile in the United States, Rogers in Canada, and KDDI in Japan.

Nicolls later projected that the active user count could exceed 25 million by the end of 2026. The technology relies on orbiting satellites rather than ground-based towers, which Starlink Mobile executives say creates the world’s largest 4G-like coverage by geography, reaching even cellular dead zones.

The plan is to scale to hundreds of millions of devices by upgrading to a second-generation satellite constellation. SpaceX intends to launch the initial batch of these new satellites in mid-2027 using the Starship launcher. They say a single Starship flight could deploy more than 50 satellites, with full constellation deployment targeted within roughly six months and totaling around 1,200 satellites.

SpaceX has also hinted at the possibility of expanding the constellation further, potentially up to 15,000 satellites, as indicated in regulatory filings. Even CEO Elon Musk has entertained the idea of positioning Starlink as a global carrier, though SpaceX’s messaging at MWC stresses partnerships with existing wireless providers rather than competing with them directly.

What SpaceX frames as a strategic vision is a hybrid network: Starlink Mobile would augment terrestrial networks where coverage is weak or capacity is stretched, rather than replacing cell towers outright. The goal is a complementary system that strengthens connectivity in places traditional networks struggle to reach.

Starlink Mobile’s branding rollout at MWC included a new website and a shift away from the earlier Direct to Cell label. However, some partner carriers already present service under their own branding, which can be a little confusing. In the U.S., T-Mobile markets it as T-Satellite, while Canada’s Rogers refers to it as Rogers Satellite.

Nicolls reaffirmed a speed target of up to 150 Mbps per user, and described next-generation satellites as having significantly larger antennas (phased arrays), higher per-beam bandwidth, and more beams per satellite—improvements that translate into up to roughly 100 times the data density of first-generation satellites.

Today’s Starlink Mobile already supports video calls, messaging, and a selection of apps, enabling connectivity in dead zones but at modest speeds around 4 Mbps. A recent spectrum deal with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile parent is expected to unlock more radio frequencies for faster performance, though the deal isn’t fully closed until late 2027. Musk has suggested a two-year window for phone makers to adopt new chips capable of receiving EchoStar spectrum signals.

SpaceX says mid-2027 is the target for near-universal device compatibility in the United States, as the Starlink Mobile initiative progresses. In short, SpaceX is painting a picture of a satellite-backed, roaming internet that complements but does not supplant traditional mobile networks, gradually expanding coverage while inviting carriers to collaborate.

If you’re curious about the implications, consider: Would a truly global, satellite-first mobile layer push carriers to rethink pricing and capacity, or would it mostly serve niche markets in remote areas? What’s your take on the hybrid approach—can it truly coexist with existing carriers, or will it pressure them to speed up their own upgrades? Share your thoughts in the comments.