SpaceX's Record-Breaking Year: 167 Rocket Launches in 2025! (2026)

SpaceX's rocket launch record-breaking streak continues with an astonishing 167 orbital flights in 2025, surpassing its previous achievements. This feat is even more remarkable considering the company's rapid growth in just six years. In 2020, SpaceX launched 25 orbital missions, and the numbers have skyrocketed since then: 31 in 2021, 61 in 2022, 96 in 2023, and 134 in 2024. This year, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, with its reusable first stage, has launched an incredible 167 times, almost every other day. This is a testament to SpaceX's technological advancements and efficient operations.

The Falcon 9's performance is truly impressive, with only three failed landings out of 167 missions. Two of these exceptions were for launching massive Spainsat NG communications satellites, which required the Falcon 9 to carry heavy payloads without enough fuel for a return journey. The third non-landing was due to a fire near the base of the booster during a Starlink satellite launch on March 3, causing it to tip over after landing. Despite these challenges, SpaceX's Falcon 9 has proven its reliability.

Starlink missions dominated SpaceX's schedule, accounting for 123 of the 167 launches, and successfully deployed over 3,000 satellites for the Starlink megaconstellation. This constellation now consists of more than 9,300 active spacecraft, revolutionizing global internet connectivity. SpaceX also achieved other milestones, including its 500th rocket landing and 500th launch of a used rocket in 2025, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space industry.

Looking ahead, SpaceX's Starship, a fully reusable vehicle, is set to make significant strides in 2026. The company aims for its first orbital flight and possibly an uncrewed trip to Mars, showcasing its ambition and innovation. With such groundbreaking achievements, SpaceX continues to shape the future of space exploration and technology, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.