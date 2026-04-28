SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 | March 1, 2024 Mission (2026)

SpaceX made history on Sunday, kicking off March with a bang as it launched 29 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. But here's where it gets controversial: This mission marked a return to a north-easterly trajectory for Starlink flights, a significant shift from the south-easterly path they've been on for the past four months. This change could have implications for satellite deployment and coverage, sparking debates among space enthusiasts and experts alike.

The launch, which occurred at 9:56:40 p.m. EST (0256:40 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, was SpaceX's 22nd mission of the year. They're on a mission to build a broadband internet satellite constellation in low Earth orbit, and this launch was no exception.

The 45th Weather Squadron predicted a 90% chance of favorable weather, with only a small chance of interference from cumulus clouds. SpaceX chose the Falcon 9 first-stage booster with the tail number 1078 for this mission, which had already launched 25 missions before, including Crew-6, Nusantara Lima, and USSF-124.

Less than 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the booster landed on the droneship 'Just Read the Instructions' in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina, marking the 152nd landing on this vessel and the 580th booster landing for SpaceX to date.

With this launch, SpaceX has now deployed a total of 566 satellites this year. But the real question is: How will this change in trajectory impact the Starlink network's coverage and performance? Do you think this shift will lead to improvements or challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments below!