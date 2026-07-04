SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch: Final ViaSat-3 Satellite's Journey to Space (2026)

SpaceX is set to launch the final ViaSat-3 satellite on its Falcon Heavy rocket, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. This mission, scheduled for Monday morning, will see the rocket take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, carrying the ViaSat-3 Flight 3 communications satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit. The satellite, weighing six metric tons, will be deployed nearly five hours after liftoff, a testament to SpaceX's technological prowess.

This launch is particularly noteworthy as it represents the end of an era for SpaceX and ViaSat. Dave Abrahamian, Viasat's vice president of Satellite Systems, reflects on the program's decade-long journey, highlighting the significant changes in the satellite industry during that time. With the launch of the ViaSat-3 Flight 3, the company is not only expanding its satellite constellation but also showcasing its ability to adapt and innovate.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, making its first appearance in over a year and a half, will feature a unique combination of boosters. Two side boosters, tail numbers 1072 and 1075, will be making their second and 22nd flights, respectively. These boosters will separate from the center core, tail number B1098, which will not be recovered and will be expended into the Atlantic Ocean. This strategic use of boosters is a testament to SpaceX's efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The ViaSat-3 Flight 3 mission is the 12th flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, with two previous missions carrying ViaSat-3 satellites. Abrahamian emphasizes the advantages of using the Falcon Heavy, particularly in terms of on-orbit commissioning. The satellite will be placed in a highly favorable transfer orbit, allowing for efficient electric propulsion and a shorter time to reach its operational position at 158.55 degrees East along the equator.

One of the key advantages of the ViaSat-3 constellation is its flexibility. Unlike traditional satellites, ViaSat-3 uses phased array technology and onboard antennas, enabling the formation of beams wherever needed. This flexibility allows for dynamic spectrum allocation and the ability to put multiple beams in an area as required, ensuring that capacity follows demand. Abrahamian highlights the importance of this flexibility, especially for airline customers in the Asia-Pacific region, who are eager to utilize the increased capacity to better serve their customers.

In conclusion, the launch of the ViaSat-3 Flight 3 satellite on the Falcon Heavy rocket is a significant achievement for SpaceX and ViaSat. It represents the culmination of a decade-long program, showcasing the company's technological advancements and adaptability. With the addition of this satellite, the ViaSat-3 constellation will provide enhanced coverage and capacity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, solidifying SpaceX's position as a leading player in the satellite industry.