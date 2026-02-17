SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Returns to Flight for NASA Astronaut Launch on Feb. 11 (2026)

Get ready for liftoff! After a brief but nerve-wracking delay, SpaceX’s next astronaut launch for NASA is officially back on track for February 11. But here’s where it gets controversial: the Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the Crew-12 mission, was grounded just days ago due to a troubling issue with its upper stage. Should we be concerned about recurring problems with this rocket? Let’s dive in.

On February 6, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green light for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to resume flights, ending a four-day pause triggered by an incident during a Starlink satellite launch on February 2. During that mission, the rocket’s upper stage successfully deployed 25 broadband satellites into low Earth orbit but failed to execute a critical deorbit burn. This oversight caused the rocket body to plummet back to Earth uncontrollably—a stark reminder of the risks in space exploration. And this is the part most people miss: this marks the fourth upper stage issue with the Falcon 9 in just 19 months. While one incident didn’t require further investigation, the other two did, each grounding the rocket for about two weeks. This time, however, the investigation wrapped up unusually fast, raising questions about whether safety was prioritized over speed.

According to the FAA, SpaceX’s internal investigation identified the root cause as a failure of the Falcon 9’s second-stage engine to ignite before the deorbit burn. The company has implemented technical and organizational measures to prevent future incidents, and the FAA has cleared the rocket to fly. But is this enough to ensure safety for the Crew-12 astronauts—NASA’s Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and ESA’s Sophie Adenot—who are set to spend nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS)?

If all goes according to plan, the crew will launch Wednesday morning aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Freedom, restoring the ISS to its full complement of seven astronauts. The station has been operating with a skeleton crew of just three—one American and two Russians—since January 15, when the Crew-11 mission returned to Earth in the first-ever medical evacuation from the ISS. NASA has remained tight-lipped about the details of the medical issue, citing privacy concerns, but the incident underscores the challenges of long-term space missions.

Here’s the burning question: With recurring technical issues and the recent medical evacuation, are we pushing the boundaries of space exploration too far, too fast? Or are these growing pains inevitable as we venture deeper into the cosmos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And stay tuned for more updates on this mission, skywatching events, and the latest in space exploration!