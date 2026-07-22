SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch: All You Need to Know (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling spectacle in the night sky! SpaceX is gearing up for a midnight launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but there’s a catch: Mother Nature might have other plans. Updated as of February 15, 2026, at 10:46 p.m. ET, the mission is set to take off after midnight, weather permitting. But here’s where it gets tricky—showers and thunderstorms could delay the event, leaving space enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

SpaceX has its sights set on a 1:54 a.m. liftoff on Monday from Launch Complex 40. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 29 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit, a mission that could revolutionize global connectivity. The launch window remains open until 4 a.m., and thankfully, no sonic booms are expected to disturb Brevard County residents. But this is the part most people miss: the weather odds are stacked against a smooth launch. The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts only a 20% chance of favorable conditions, with cumulus clouds, surface electric fields, and anvil clouds posing significant risks. Lightning and strong winds have already prompted warnings at the Cape, adding an extra layer of uncertainty.

After soaring into the southeastern sky, the rocket’s first-stage booster is scheduled to complete its 10th flight by landing on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. But will it succeed, or will the weather force a postponement? It’s a high-stakes moment that highlights the delicate balance between human ambition and natural forces.

Stay tuned for live updates from the FLORIDA TODAY Space Team, starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens. We’ll also stream SpaceX’s live webcast right here, alongside our countdown clock, about five minutes before liftoff. For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space or sign up for our weekly 321 Launch space newsletter.

Here’s the controversial question: As space missions become more frequent, should we prioritize technological advancements over environmental risks like weather-related delays? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Space exploration is a shared human endeavor, and your voice matters.

Written by Rick Neale, a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY since 2004. Reach out to him at Rneale@floridatoday.com or follow him on Twitter/X: @RickNeale1. Quality journalism like this requires time and resources—support our mission by subscribing today at http://floridatoday.com/subscribe.