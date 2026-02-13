SpaceX Acquires xAI: What It Means for Tesla Investors (2026)

In a bold move that’s sparking considerable discussion, SpaceX has officially acquired xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, in a massive deal that is estimated to bring together both companies into a combined valuation of approximately $1.25 trillion as they gear up for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Notably, Tesla, which recently injected $2 billion into xAI just last month, is not part of this acquisition.

The Details of the Acquisition

Musk shared the news through a blog post on SpaceX's official website, painting an ambitious picture of the newly formed entity as “the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth.” This vision encompasses a range of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, rocket propulsion, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile communications, and a platform dedicated to real-time information and free speech.

The merger combines SpaceX, which was valued at around $800 billion during its latest secondary offering, with xAI, which had a valuation of $230 billion following a recent funding round that raised $20 billion. Speculation suggests that the upcoming IPO could potentially generate up to $50 billion, according to sources close to Wall Street.

Musk has also articulated a grand ambition to develop "orbital data centers," envisioning a network of up to one million AI satellites that would utilize solar energy in space to facilitate AI computations. Just last week, SpaceX submitted a request to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to launch these satellites.

Musk expressed confidence in this direction, stating, "My estimate is that within 2 to 3 years, the lowest cost way to generate AI compute will be in space."

Implications for Tesla

This brings us to an essential question for Tesla investors: How does this acquisition affect the $2 billion investment Tesla made in xAI? The reality is that this financial commitment now translates into an indirect ownership stake in the newly merged SpaceX-xAI entity. In essence, Tesla shareholders hold a small percentage of SpaceX through this investment.

However, the merger raises some intriguing concerns:

Tesla's Exclusion from the Musk Empire



Initially, when rumors of a merger surfaced, there was speculation about Tesla potentially being included in a triad with xAI and SpaceX. This did not materialize, largely due to the complexities involved in merging a publicly traded company like Tesla with privately-held entities. Consequently, Musk’s enterprise is now distinctly divided: on one side, we have SpaceX-xAI, which focuses on aerospace, AI, and social media; on the other, Tesla remains centered on vehicles, energy solutions, and robotics. Investors might wonder whether Musk will prioritize his attentions on the larger, more ambitious conglomerate rather than on Tesla. Financial Flows and Competing Interests



Currently, Tesla is channeling billions from its shareholders into an organization that competes for Musk’s focus, potentially diverting AI talent and resources away from Tesla. Reports indicate that SpaceX generated profits ranging from $2 to $5 billion in 2025, while xAI continues to face significant cash burn as it struggles to keep pace with rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. By merging the two entities, Musk could provide xAI with access to SpaceX’s revenues to support its AI initiatives, yet it seems likely that the overarching aim might be to offer xAI investors a pathway to exit through SpaceX’s forthcoming IPO. Ongoing Conflict of Interest Issues



A lawsuit regarding Tesla's investment in xAI has raised concerns about potential breaches of fiduciary duty, suggesting that Musk has been leveraging Tesla's financial resources to sustain his private enterprises. This acquisition does little to alleviate those worries; in fact, it complicates the intricate web of financial transactions among these businesses further. Musk holds roughly 18% of Tesla, 42% of SpaceX (with a commanding 79% voting control), and possesses a controlling stake in xAI. Any financial transfer between these entities benefits him in various ways, and there has been no indication from Tesla's board that they are prepared to challenge this arrangement.

Final Thoughts

To summarize what transpired here: Musk effectively stepped in to rescue xAI, which has been struggling financially and lagging behind its competitors in both AI development and social media engagement. This situation bears resemblance to the controversial SolarCity bailout back in 2016. While Tesla shareholders contributed $2 billion to this deal just last week, amidst ongoing litigation from shareholders, the future remains uncertain.

The proclaimed rationale behind this merger—that space-based AI could somehow enhance the human experience—reflects Musk’s characteristic visionary optimism. Whether this plan will succeed is still up for debate. However, the immediate reality is that Tesla’s CEO now oversees a separate entity that is not only larger but arguably more ambitious, and it is competing for the same critical AI resources as Tesla.

Instead of seeking private funding, Musk is now turning to public investment, similar to Tesla's business model. Given that Tesla has just reported its second consecutive year of declining vehicle sales, this development may not instill the level of confidence that investors were hoping for.

What do you think about this acquisition? Is it a strategic move for the future, or does it raise too many red flags? Share your thoughts in the comments!