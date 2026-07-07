Space Telescopes Overwhelmed: Satellite Trails Ruining Our View of the Cosmos! (2026)

Space telescopes are facing a growing challenge as satellite trails increasingly interfere with their observations. A recent study by NASA's Ames Research Center reveals that 73.3% of images captured by the SPHEREx space telescope between May and September 2022 were contaminated by satellite trails, a figure that is projected to rise to 100% if current trends continue. This issue is particularly concerning for orbital satellites like SPHEREx, which are designed to map the entire sky in near-infrared light, resulting in long exposure times and large field-of-view images. These conditions make them susceptible to satellite trails, which are becoming more prevalent due to the rapid expansion of satellite constellations.

The problem is exacerbated by the increasing brightness of commercial satellites. While satellite designers have attempted to mitigate this issue with dark coatings and specialized visors, newer, larger satellites are up to four times brighter, making them some of the brightest objects in the sky. As a result, the automated "sample up-the-ramp" algorithm used by SPHEREx to protect against cosmic rays is being triggered by satellite trails, causing "railroad" tracks in the images and loss of photometric data.

This issue is not limited to SPHEREx. A study by Sandor Kruk found that the fraction of Hubble images crossed by satellites rose from 2.8% in the early 2000s to 5.9% in 2021. The situation is expected to worsen significantly if the FCC approves the launch of up to 2 million satellites in Low Earth Orbit, as predicted by simulations. This could lead to a 100% contamination rate in SPHEREx images, with an average of 189 trails per image, posing a significant threat to observational platforms below or in the orbital plane of these satellite megaconstellations.

The lack of international agreement to address this issue is concerning. Despite years of warnings from various groups, there has been little movement towards a solution. The recent study by Borlaff et al. and the increasing brightness of satellites highlight the urgency of the situation. The impact of satellite trails on space telescopes is a critical issue that requires global attention and cooperation to preserve the clarity of our night sky and the integrity of scientific observations.