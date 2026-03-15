Space Mountain Tests New Single Rider Queue: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Imagine waiting in line for Space Mountain, one of Disney's most iconic roller coasters, only to realize you could’ve saved precious time if you were riding solo. That’s the reality many single riders face today—but a recent test at Magic Kingdom might just change the game. On Tuesday, January 27, Space Mountain briefly experimented with a dedicated single rider queue, and the results have sparked both excitement and debate among parkgoers.

Here’s the scoop: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., single riders were offered a streamlined experience, bypassing the usual standby line. Instead of the current system, where single riders merge at the Lightning Lane point and hope for an earlier spot (saving a mere 10 minutes, if lucky), this new approach promised a much faster journey. Cast members guided solo riders through a separate queue on the Omega side of the load area, filling empty seats in cars reserved for Lightning Lane guests. Meanwhile, the Alpha side remained exclusive to standby riders.

But here’s where it gets controversial: To use this system, single riders must agree to be separated from their group. No sneaking through the Lightning Lane with friends—MagicBands ensure compliance. While this keeps the system fair, it raises questions: Is convenience worth splitting up? And will this incentivize more solo riders, potentially impacting wait times for others?

The cast member we spoke with was optimistic, calling the test a success. But this is the part most people miss: If implemented permanently, this system could redefine how we approach solo theme park visits. What do you think? Is this a game-changer or a logistical headache? Let’s debate it in the comments—and while you’re at it, stay updated on all things Disney Parks by following WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.