Space Force's Vulcan Rocket: Reliability Concerns and the Future of Launch Services (2026)

The US Space Force's recent struggles with the Vulcan rocket's reliability have sparked a reevaluation of its launch strategy. This incident, marked by two anomalies in less than two years, has significant implications for the Pentagon's future procurement decisions. The Space Force's leadership, particularly Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, is keenly aware of the reputational harm and the need to reassess its launch partners. With roughly half of its major launches planned over the next four years assigned to the Vulcan, the Space Force must now consider the risks and alternatives. The situation highlights the importance of having multiple launch providers and the potential for rapid swaps between vehicles. The Space Force is actively exploring options, including modifying payload packages to reduce weight and potentially launching on SpaceX's Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy. The incident also underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the root cause of the anomalies. As the Space Force looks ahead to its next big rocket sweepstakes in 2028, the pressure is on United Launch Alliance to prove the Vulcan's reliability. The Space Force's decision-making process, influenced by the need for reliability and flexibility, will shape the future of its launch services and the broader space industry.