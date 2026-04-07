Space Force's Vulcan Rocket Pause: What's Next for National Security Launches? (2026)

Space Force's Vulcan Rocket: A Temporary Halt with a Twist

In a surprising turn of events, the Space Force has decided to pause national security launches aboard the Vulcan rocket until an anomaly is resolved. This decision, announced by Colonel Eric Zarybnisky, has sparked curiosity and raised questions within the aerospace community.

The Vulcan rocket, operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), successfully delivered its cargo during the USSF-87 mission on February 12th. However, an anomaly was observed with one of its solid-rocket boosters, prompting the Space Force to take action. Lt. Gen. Greg Gagnon, head of Space Force Combat Forces Command, revealed that this mission also introduced a highly maneuverable satellite prototype, adding an intriguing layer to the story.

"Their mission is to perfect these maneuvers, ensuring precise offensive and defensive capabilities. They're pushing the boundaries of spacecraft control," Gagnon explained.

But here's where it gets controversial: despite the successful cargo delivery, the Space Force is not taking any chances. They're determined to investigate and resolve the anomaly before proceeding with further Vulcan missions. Zarybnisky emphasized, "This investigation will take many months, ensuring we understand the issue and implement necessary corrective actions."

ULA remains a critical launch provider under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, alongside SpaceX. With a series of NSSL missions planned for this year, including the crucial GPS III SV-10 launch, the pressure is on to resolve the Vulcan's issues.

And this is the part most people miss: the timing of this setback couldn't be worse for ULA. Following the departure of long-time CEO Tory Bruno, the company had ambitious plans to increase the launch cadence of the Vulcan rocket in 2026. Mark Peller, ULA's COO, recently stated their target of 16 to 18 launches this year.

In a statement to Breaking Defense, a ULA spokesperson confirmed their commitment to resolving the anomaly, stating, "We're working closely with Northrop Grumman to establish an investigation team. Until the team's corrective actions are implemented, no further Vulcan missions will be flown."

So, what does this mean for the future of space exploration and national security? Will the Vulcan rocket overcome this hurdle, or will it face further challenges? Join the discussion and share your thoughts on this intriguing development in the comments below!