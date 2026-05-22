Space Debris Emergency: 130 Million Objects in Orbit, A Cracked Window, and a Delayed Return (2026)

The dangers lurking in space are closer than we think. A tiny piece of space debris, one of the estimated 130 million objects in Earth's orbit, has caused a dramatic incident, cracking the window of China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft. This event, which occurred in November 2025, not only delayed the crew's return but also exposed a critical issue: the growing threat of space debris to the safety of space missions and astronauts.

But here's where it gets controversial: the real danger lies not in the debris itself, but in our limited understanding of the orbital environment. Professor Moriba Jah, an expert in aerospace engineering, highlights the lack of continuous and verifiable data on objects in orbit. This epistemic uncertainty, as he calls it, leaves engineers and space agencies in the dark, unable to predict and mitigate the risks posed by these fast-moving fragments.

The problem is exacerbated by the increasing congestion in Earth's orbit. As space agencies and commercial operators launch more missions, the risk of collisions rises. And this is the part most people miss: while some companies, like Starlink and Iridium, are taking responsible measures, others are reportedly deploying large satellite constellations and leaving rocket bodies in orbit, further adding to the chaos. This reckless behavior, akin to early climate change denial, could have severe long-term consequences for low Earth orbit.

The environmental impact of space activities is also a growing concern. The United Nations Environment Program warns of emissions, stratospheric pollution, and chemical effects from re-entering debris. With over 12,000 spacecraft deployed in the last decade and more on the horizon, the UNEP calls for a comprehensive approach to address these environmental challenges alongside the risks of orbital debris.

In the face of these threats, the question remains: how can we ensure the safety of space exploration and the sustainability of our orbital activities? Are we doing enough to protect our astronauts and our planet from the unseen dangers of space debris? The answers may lie in better data sharing, responsible space practices, and a unified global effort to clean up our cosmic backyard.