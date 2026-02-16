Space.com Crossword Quiz: Blue Origin's New Communications Satellite (2026)

Are you ready to embark on a cosmic journey and test your knowledge of the final frontier? Space exploration is an exhilarating adventure, and we're about to dive into the latest discoveries and mysteries of the universe. But here's the catch: how much of it have you truly absorbed?

Space.com's Weekly Cosmic Quiz: Unlocking the Universe's Secrets

Each week, Space.com brings you the most exciting developments from the vast expanse of space. From cutting-edge research on the International Space Station to the breathtaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the stories are as diverse as the cosmos itself.

To celebrate this incredible journey, we've crafted a unique crossword puzzle, drawing from the top Space.com stories of the week. It's a fun challenge, perfect for both casual stargazers and hardcore astrophysics enthusiasts, to revisit and relive the week's highlights.

So, get ready to don your astronaut or astronomer hat and embark on this interstellar quiz. The answers are waiting to be discovered, and it's up to you to connect the dots.

Let's begin!

Breaking Space News:

- The latest rocket launches and skywatching events

- New discoveries and updates from space missions

About the Creator:

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry, the Content Manager at Space.com, brings a wealth of experience. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a renowned physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist, covering an array of fascinating topics, including quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

Comment and Engage:

Now, are you ready to tackle this cosmic crossword? Give it a go and see how you fare!

And this is the part most people miss: the fun doesn't end here. Space exploration is a journey, and there's always more to uncover. So, keep exploring, keep learning, and keep your eyes on the stars.

What's your take on space exploration and the role of media in sharing these incredible stories? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation!