Soyokaze's Comeback: Norwich's Favorite Japanese Restaurant Returns (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, a beloved Japanese dining establishment is making its way back to Norwich, following an impressive wave of community support. Soyokaze has officially reopened its doors on St Giles Street, after the decision was made by owners Metin Myumyu and Sasha Hill to discontinue their brunch venture, Chia. This shift comes in light of the overwhelming enthusiasm they received from patrons eager for the return of their popular ramen offerings.

Chia, which launched just last October, marked a new direction for the duo, but it has now been replaced by the familiar and cherished Soyokaze menu, reinstating the restaurant's original concept. The decision to revert back to Soyokaze was significantly influenced by the enthusiastic response to their ramen pop-up events, which showcased the culinary skills that first made them popular in the area.

Reflecting on this journey, the owners shared, "When one door closes, another always opens... and sometimes, that means reopening a door that we love." They continued with excitement, stating, "Despite the ups and downs we've faced over the past six months, we’re thrilled to announce that Soyokaze is back in action! We were genuinely touched by the incredible support we received during our pop-up nights, which reinforced our belief that bringing back our much-loved Soyokaze menu was the right move."

As they express their heartfelt gratitude to those who stood by them through these transitions, they emphasize that this loyalty does not go unnoticed. The reopening of Soyokaze serves as a testament not only to the resilience of the business but also to the strong bond it has built within the community.

This situation begs the question: How do we balance innovation in the restaurant industry with the nostalgia of beloved traditions? What are your thoughts on this dynamic? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!