Soxfest Live 2026: Chicago White Sox Fan Event Preview (2026)

Get ready, White Sox fans—this weekend in Chicago is about to become the ultimate baseball lover’s paradise! But here’s where it gets exciting: SoxFest Live 2026 is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever, offering fans a rare chance to get up close and personal with their favorite players, coaches, and even legends of the game. After years of cancellations due to COVID and other challenges, this event is a breath of fresh air for the South Side faithful. So, what’s in store for those making the pilgrimage to Chicago? Let’s dive in.

When and Where the Magic Happens

SoxFest Live kicks off this Friday, January 30th, and continues through Saturday, January 31st, at the historic Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Doors swing open at 5:30 PM on Friday, with the opening ceremony starting at 6:20 PM. Saturday’s schedule is slightly adjusted, with doors opening at 5 PM and the ceremony at 6 PM. And this is the part most people miss: Friday night is exclusive to White Sox season ticket holders, while Saturday welcomes all fans with open arms. Plan accordingly!

Ticket Prices: What’s the Damage?

Season ticket holders score free admission on Friday, but Saturday’s general admission tickets are a steal at just $35. This gets you access to the Level 1 theatre, main stage, and taproom, plus meet-and-greet opportunities with players and photo ops. Want to level up? The MVP Experience is $275 and includes everything from general admission, plus access to the Level 2 lounge, private player meet-and-greets, drinks, and four tickets to a future game. Controversial question: Is the MVP Experience worth the price tag, or is general admission enough for the true fan experience?

Who’s Showing Up?

The lineup of White Sox stars and prospects is impressive. Fans can expect to see Sam Antonacci, Anthony Kay, Davis Martin, Tanner McDougal, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Shane Smith, Kyle Teel, Grant Taylor, and Miguel Vargas. Manager Will Venable and GM Chris Getz will also be there, alongside the legendary Bo Jackson. Broadcasters like Brooke Fletcher, Chuck Garfein, Len Kasper, Connor McKnight, and John Schriffen will add to the excitement. But here’s the bittersweet news: Japanese star Munetaka Murakami won’t be attending, despite hopes he’d make it. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Murakami is still overseas and won’t arrive in time, though he’s expected for Spring Training soon. Fans will have to wait a little longer to meet him.

Why SoxFest Matters

SoxFest isn’t just another event—it’s a celebration of the team’s past, present, and future. For fans, it’s a chance to connect with players and staff in ways that aren’t possible during the regular season. The vibe this year is electric, with optimism buzzing around the team’s rebuilding efforts. Bold prediction: If the on-field performance matches the off-field excitement, 2026 could be a breakout year for the White Sox.

For more details, check out the official FAQ here: https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/fans/soxfest/faq. And if you’re a White Sox fan, I can’t stress this enough: make it to SoxFest at least once. It’s an experience you won’t forget.

Final Thought: With so much to look forward to, SoxFest Live 2026 is more than just an event—it’s a testament to the enduring passion of White Sox fans. But what do you think? Is the MVP Experience worth the splurge, or is general admission the way to go? And how do you feel about Murakami’s absence? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!