Get ready for an exciting season as the Chicago White Sox gear up for spring training! But before we dive into the action, let's take a look back at some of the key moments from SoxFest Live on January 30-31, 2026, at the Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport. 'He’s going to be finishing a lot of games for us': White Sox finalize deal with Seranthony Domínguez

The White Sox have made a significant move by finalizing a deal with Seranthony Domínguez. This move is sure to have a big impact on the team's performance, and fans are buzzing with excitement. But here's where it gets interesting: some are questioning the decision, wondering if Domínguez is the right fit for the team. 'Is he the answer we're looking for?'

Another notable moment from SoxFest Live was the announcement of Chad Pinder's new role as manager of Triple-A Charlotte. This move marks a significant leap for Pinder, and it will be interesting to see how he handles this new challenge. 'Will he rise to the occasion?'

The trade for Luis Robert Jr. also dominated the headlines, with the team acquiring Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley in return. This move has sparked debate among fans, with some questioning the value of the trade. 'Was it a fair deal for both teams?'

As the season approaches, the White Sox are looking to make a fresh start, leaving the Luis Robert Jr. era behind. This move has given the team a clean slate, and fans are eager to see what the future holds. 'What new achievements will they bring?'

So, what do you think? Are you excited about the White Sox's new moves? Do you have any strong opinions on the trade for Luis Robert Jr.? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's get the discussion going!