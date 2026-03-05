Southwest Airlines: What's Changing with Assigned Seating? (2026)

Say goodbye to the mad dash for seats—Southwest Airlines is finally joining the assigned seating club, and it’s a game-changer for travelers. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this the end of Southwest’s quirky charm, or a long-overdue modernization? Let’s dive in.

For decades, Southwest stood out with its open-seating policy, a system that felt like a free-for-all at boarding time. Passengers scrambled to check in exactly 24 hours before departure, vying for coveted spots in the “A” boarding group—the golden ticket to a window or aisle seat. Those who checked in later were often left with middle seats, a fate many dreaded. This chaotic yet efficient process was designed to minimize ground time for planes and crews, helping Southwest operate leaner and stay profitable—until the pandemic hit.

But starting Tuesday, all that changes. Southwest is introducing assigned seating, letting passengers pay extra for preferred seats near the front or with extra legroom. It’s a shift that began in July when the airline started selling tickets under this new policy. And this is the part most people miss: While it brings Southwest in line with other airlines, it also marks the end of an era for a carrier that prided itself on doing things differently.

Here’s what travelers can expect: Instead of the open-seat scramble, an eight-group boarding structure will take its place. Passengers will board in alternating lanes based on their assigned group, determined by factors like seat location, fare class, loyalty status, and credit card rewards. For instance, those who splurge on extra legroom will board in groups 1-2, while basic fare passengers might find themselves in groups 6-8. Families and small groups traveling together will be assigned to the same boarding group, ensuring they sit together.

Here’s the controversial twist: Southwest’s new policy for passengers who need extra room has sparked debate. Under the updated rule, travelers who don’t fit within a single seat’s armrests must purchase an additional seat in advance. This replaces the previous policy, which allowed passengers to buy a refundable extra seat before the airport or request a free one at the gate. Now, refunds are possible but not guaranteed, depending on seat availability and fare class. Is this a fair change, or does it penalize certain travelers?

This isn’t the first time Southwest has ditched a signature perk. In May 2025, the airline ended its beloved “bags fly free” policy, introducing baggage fees for most travelers. These changes reflect a broader shift as Southwest aligns itself with larger U.S. carriers, driven by investor pressure to boost profitability. “We have tremendous opportunity to meet customer needs and attract new segments,” Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said last year. But at what cost to the airline’s unique identity?

When Southwest first announced the switch to assigned seating in 2024, it cited studies showing that most travelers now prefer knowing their seat before arriving at the airport. Open seating, Jordan noted, was the top reason surveyed travelers chose other airlines. But here’s the question: Will this change make Southwest more appealing, or will it lose the loyal customers who loved its unconventional approach?

As Southwest transforms, one thing is clear: the airline is betting big on meeting modern traveler expectations. But will it succeed, or will it lose the very essence that made it special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you welcome these changes, or do you mourn the loss of Southwest’s quirky charm?