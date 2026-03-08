Southwell Horse Racing Tips: 4 January 2026 - 15:35 Make The Move To Midnite Handicap Analysis (2026)

The thrilling world of horse racing never fails to captivate, and the upcoming race at Southwell on January 4th, 2026, is no exception! With a field of 12 runners, this 4-furlong sprint promises to be a heart-pounding spectacle.

But here's the catch: the race is a real head-scratcher, with several contenders boasting both strengths and weaknesses. Let's dive into the details and explore the potential heroes and zeroes of this race.

Horse 1: A recent winner at Lingfield, this runner has a neck-and-neck victory under its belt. Despite a 3-pound rise, it's a strong contender. But can it maintain its form?

Horse 2: A previous winner at Southwell, but its recent performance at Newcastle raises concerns. It finished last, leaving room for doubt.

Horse 3: Another past winner at the same course and distance, but its recent form at Newcastle was less than impressive. Can it reclaim its former glory?

Horse 4: With just one win from 31 Flat runs, this horse's reliability is questionable. Its recent fifth-place finish at Lingfield doesn't inspire confidence.

Horse 5: A Newcastle winner, it's shown a remarkable return to form. With favorable odds, it's a serious contender.

Horse 6: Three wins from 69 Flat runs is an underwhelming record. Its recent last-place finish at Newcastle suggests it might struggle.

Horse 7: It's been a dry spell since its last win in 2024. A seventh-place finish at Wolverhampton hints at potential, but is it enough?

Horse 8: A Southwell winner in October, it demonstrated its prowess here. A respectable fourth at Chelmsford City keeps it in the game.

Horse 9: Also a Southwell winner in October, its form has dipped since. Still, it's treated fairly and could be a dark horse.

Horse 10: Despite 20 Flat runs, it's yet to win. A good second-place finish at Southwell shows promise, but can it finally break its maiden?

Horse 11: A Newcastle winner in November, its recent tenth-place finish is a concern. Each-way claims are still on the table.

Horse 12: A promising debut at Musselburgh, but its form has declined. A 1-pound weight issue adds to the challenge.

And this is where the real intrigue begins! Which horse will defy the odds and emerge victorious? Will it be a favorite or an underdog? The beauty of horse racing lies in these unpredictable moments.

So, who do you think will win, and why? Share your predictions and strategies in the comments below. Remember, in horse racing, every race is a new adventure!