The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets in the Eastern League, are set to unveil a new alternate identity for the 2026 season: the Southern Tier Scoop Scoundrels. This unique branding pays homage to an obscure Blue Law from their home state, which makes it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in one's back pocket on Sundays. The law's origin story is shrouded in mystery, with theories ranging from prohibiting ice cream consumption on Sundays to preventing horse thieves from luring unsuspecting victims with treats. The Rumble Ponies' creative interpretation features a masked ice cream cone character donning an Old West cowboy hat, accompanied by a wordmark adorned with maraschino cherries. This isn't the first time the team has embraced a geographic signifier; last season, they played as the Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs, showcasing their ability to adapt and entertain fans with unique identities. The Scoop Scoundrels will take the field from July 17-19, 2026, promising an exciting and unconventional experience for baseball enthusiasts in the Southern Tier region.
Southern Tier Scoop Scoundrels: Binghamton Rumble Ponies' New Alternate Identity Explained! (2026)
References
- https://news.sportslogos.net/2026/02/07/binghamton-rumble-ponies-to-play-as-southern-tier-scoop-scoundrels/uncategorized/
- https://www.amazinavenue.com/new-york-mets-prospects-minor-leagues/89760/top-25-mets-prospects-for-2026-inf-marco-vargas-26
- https://southsideshowdown.com/soxfest-live-2026-what-can-fans-expect-this-weekend-in-chicago
- https://sports.mynorthwest.com/mlb/seattle-mariners/heres-the-mariners-who-are-playing-in-the-2026-wbc/1838160
- https://www.baltimorebaseball.com/sports/orioles-mlb/2026/02/09/questions-everywher-orioles-spring-training-opens-richdubroff/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=questions-everywher-orioles-spring-training-opens
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7011599/2026/01/30/sf-giants-harrison-bader-center-field-defense/
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