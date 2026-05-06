Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to miss time due to wrist surgery (2026)

A keeper's dilemma unfolds at Southampton, as Alex McCarthy's wrist injury demands attention. This story, crafted by our American colleagues, takes an intriguing turn.

Alex McCarthy, the reliable backup to Daniel Peretz, faces a brief hiatus from the pitch. At 36, McCarthy's experience shines, but an injury sustained during the November defeat to Preston has kept him on the sidelines. The historic victory against Leicester City on Tuesday saw McCarthy's absence, with wrist surgery scheduled for the following day.

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Initially planned for Monday, the procedure was postponed, leaving McCarthy's return uncertain for a few weeks. This opens the door for third-choice George Long to step into the spotlight when Saints face the Foxes in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

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But here's where it gets controversial: McCarthy's contract expires this summer, and his decade-long association with St Mary's, spanning 165 appearances, may reach its conclusion. Will McCarthy's injury impact his future with the club?

As we await McCarthy's return, the question lingers: Could this be the end of an era for Southampton's veteran goalkeeper? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to miss time due to wrist surgery (2026)

References

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