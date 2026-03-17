South West Water: Restoring Supplies After Storm Goretti (2026)

Imagine waking up to find your taps dry, all thanks to a storm that wreaked havoc on your local water supply. That’s the reality for thousands in Cornwall after Storm Goretti struck, leaving many without water for days. But here’s where it gets even more frustrating: it’s not just the storm’s fault. A power outage at a critical water treatment plant added fuel to the fire, creating a perfect storm of chaos for South West Water (SWW) and its customers.

As of this morning, SWW has managed to restore water supplies to more than half of the affected households, which is a significant step forward. However, the battle is far from over. Six major water mains in the Helston area remain damaged, and intermittent power cuts are slowing down repairs. It’s a race against time, and SWW teams are working tirelessly to get things back to normal.

Here’s the part most people miss: restarting a water treatment plant isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. SWW has emphasized that a complex chain of processes must be followed to ensure the water is safe for consumption. And this is where it gets controversial—should utilities companies be better prepared for such dual disasters, or is this an unavoidable consequence of extreme weather events?

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For those still without water, SWW is providing bottled water directly to vulnerable customers and has set up two distribution stations. However, one of these stations had to close temporarily due to strong winds, highlighting the ongoing challenges. The locations are:

Old Flambards Car Park, Helston (TR13 8BN) – Open 24 hours

– Open 24 hours Mullion School, Meaver Road, Mullion (TR12 7EB) – 7am–10pm

SWW has also confirmed that customers without water for over 12 hours will receive automatic compensation. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Is compensation enough to make up for the inconvenience and stress caused by days without water?

As the situation unfolds, SWW is urging customers to remain patient and assuring them that updates will be provided regularly. In the meantime, if you’re affected, keep an eye out for delivery teams bringing bottled water to your area. And if you notice grey water when your supply returns, don’t panic—it’s just harmless air bubbles that will clear over time.

What’s your take on this? Do you think utilities companies are doing enough to prepare for such emergencies, or is there room for improvement? Let us know in the comments below!