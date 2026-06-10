South Staffordshire Water has been fined £963,900 after hundreds of thousands of customers' personal information was leaked, according to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). The breach, traced back to May 2022, involved unauthorized access to critical systems, leading to the theft of bank details and staff National Insurance numbers. The company, supplying water services to over 100 towns, faced liability after failing to implement adequate security measures. Ian Hulme, from the ICO, emphasized that proactive security is a legal obligation rather than a precautionary step. This incident highlights the vulnerabilities in modern digital infrastructure and underscores the need for improved monitoring and encryption. A ransom note was discovered in May 2022, revealing the hackers' intent to exploit administrator privileges. The breach occurred due to outdated systems and insufficient audits, prompting calls for enhanced cybersecurity protocols.
South Staffordshire Water: A Massive Data Breach and the Fine That Followed (2026)
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