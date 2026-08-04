South Perth Council Crisis: 3 Resignations in 3 Days - What's Going On? (2026)

The recent mass resignation of three South Perth councillors in just three days has thrown the Western Australian local government sector into disarray, highlighting the ongoing challenges within the region's councils. This crisis comes on the heels of a threatened ministerial intervention, with the Local Government Minister, Hannah Beazley, suggesting forced council amalgamations to address the sector's perceived inefficiencies.

The City of South Perth, already under a monitor's oversight since February, is now facing a 5.95% rate increase, which has sparked discontent among its councillors. Hayley Prendiville, Bronwyn Waugh, and Tim Houweling, all citing concerns over the budget and the city's overall governance, have decided to step down from their positions. Houweling, in particular, emphasized the personal and political tensions within the council, suggesting a rift between himself and the mayor, who is also a member of the Liberal Party.

This is not an isolated incident; it is the fourth WA council to experience such turmoil in recent months, following the City of Perth, City of Nedlands, and Town of Port Hedland. The Local Government Inspector's involvement in monitoring these councils underscores the severity of the issues at hand. The state's Local Government Minister, Hannah Beazley, has expressed disappointment and concern over the instability, indicating that further action may be necessary.

The underlying issue, as Beazley suggests, is the sustainability of the current local government structure. With 139 local governments in the state, the need for a 'reset' in the sector is evident. This crisis in South Perth serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges facing Western Australia's local governments, raising questions about the effectiveness of current governance models and the potential for forced amalgamations to address systemic issues.

In my opinion, this situation in South Perth is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between financial responsibility and community well-being. While rate increases are necessary to maintain services and infrastructure, the political and personal tensions within councils can undermine the very fabric of local governance. As an expert commentator, I believe that this crisis should prompt a reevaluation of the governance structures and decision-making processes within Western Australia's local governments, ensuring that the interests of both residents and the broader community are served.