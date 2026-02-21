South Norfolk's Most Dangerous Roads: A Survey Reveals Hotspots (2026)

South Norfolk's Most Perilous Roads: A Community's Plea for Change

A recent survey has shed light on the roads in South Norfolk that residents perceive as the most hazardous. The survey, initiated by South Norfolk MP Ben Goldsborough, was a response to an alarming increase in concerns about speeding drivers. The roads identified as 'danger hotspots' are located in Wymondham, Hethersett, Little Melton, Toft Monks, Gillingham, Loddon, and Poringland.

Burnthouse Lane, between Little Melton and Hethersett, Chapel Lane in Wymondham, Catbridge Lane in East Carleton, the A143 in Toft Monks, and roads in Loddon, Poringland, Gillingham, and Great Melton were all mentioned frequently. The primary concern in these areas is speeding, with the A143 in Toft Monks being a particular issue, as it currently has a 40mph speed limit despite calls for a reduction to 30mph.

The survey's findings are backed by a grim reality: in 2024, eight lives were lost on South Norfolk roads, and 258 people were injured. This has prompted MP Goldsborough to compile a comprehensive report titled 'Safer Journeys: Protecting Lives on Rural Roads'. The report, submitted to Norfolk County Council, the police and crime commissioner, and the Department for Transport, highlights the need for urgent action.

Goldsborough's report includes a series of recommendations, such as adjusting the county council's threshold for addressing unsafe roads and implementing traffic calming measures at identified 'danger hotspots'. Graham Bygrave, the county council's director of highways, transport, and waste, acknowledged the importance of road safety and the council's commitment to following a specific framework for road design.

However, Bygrave also noted that the council's speed limit strategy is consistently applied, emphasizing the need for any proposed changes to be understandable and appropriate. The road safety team will further investigate the identified 'danger hotspots', and communities can apply for safety improvement funds through initiatives like the Parish Partnerships program.

The survey's results have sparked a community call for action, with residents expressing fear and concern about their safety on these roads. The MP's report and recommendations are a crucial step towards addressing the issue, but the challenge now lies in translating these findings into tangible improvements on the ground.