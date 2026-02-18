South Carolina Women’s Basketball: Bracketology Update & What It Means for 2026 NCAA Tournament (2026)

South Carolina's women's basketball team is on the rise! With an impressive record and a legendary coach, they're poised to make a statement in the NCAA Tournament. But the latest projections have a twist that might surprise you.

Coach Dawn Staley, a powerhouse in women's college basketball, has guided the Gamecocks to an incredible five consecutive Final Four appearances. This season, they boast a 25-2 overall record and dominate the SEC with a 10-1 conference record. It's no wonder ESPN's bracketology expert, Charlie Creme, has them as a top seed.

Here's the twist: despite being a clear No. 1 seed, South Carolina has moved up from the fourth to the third overall seed. This change aligns with the NCAA's initial top 16 reveal, but it has a significant impact on their tournament path. Instead of Sacramento, the Gamecocks are now headed to Fort Worth, Texas, cutting their travel distance significantly.

And here's where it gets interesting: this shift could delay a potential showdown with the No. 1 overall seed, currently UConn, until the championship game. That's a huge advantage, as it gives the Gamecocks a more favorable path to the title.

In the first round, South Carolina might face the winner of a play-in game between Howard and Eastern Kentucky, with Notre Dame and Villanova also in the mix. The bracket is stacked with Louisville, Iowa, Michigan State, and several other formidable opponents, but the Gamecocks have already proven their mettle by defeating Louisville earlier this season.

With a two-game lead in the SEC loss column over Texas, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee, South Carolina is in a prime position to secure the regular-season championship, which would further boost their tournament prospects.

This week, they face two ranked opponents. On Thursday, they'll battle Alabama, who recently dropped in the rankings, and on Sunday, they host Ole Miss, ranked No. 17, with College GameDay in town. It's a crucial week for the Gamecocks to showcase their prowess and solidify their tournament standing.

But what do you think? Is this move up in the rankings a blessing or a curse for South Carolina? Will the change in location and potential opponents affect their chances of making another deep run in the tournament? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

