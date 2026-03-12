South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Spring Football Practice Schedule: Dates, Changes, and What to Expect (2026)

Get ready, Gamecocks fans, because South Carolina is shaking things up this year—and it’s starting earlier than ever! Spring football practice is kicking off on March 4, weeks before last year’s start date, marking a bold move by sixth-year head coach Shane Beamer and his team. But here’s where it gets interesting: with nearly 40 new players joining the roster, this spring could be a game-changer—or a recipe for chaos. Will the early start pay off, or will it leave the team scrambling? Only time will tell.

The full spring practice schedule spans 15 sessions, strategically spread across March and April. Here’s the breakdown:

SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

- March 4, 5, 6

- March 18, 19, 21

- March 25, 26, 28, 31

- April 1, 2, 8, 9, 11

Unlike last year, when practice began after spring break, the Gamecocks will hit the field three times before the break and regroup for 12 more sessions afterward. The final practice is set for April 11, a full week earlier than 2025. But here’s the part most people miss: the fate of the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game remains unclear, thanks to major renovations at Williams-Brice Stadium. Will it happen? And if so, what will it look like?

For media members, last year offered four opportunities to catch a glimpse of practice—but this year, no viewing schedule has been released. And this is the part that could spark debate: After a disappointing 4-8 season capped by a loss to rival Clemson, can Beamer and the Gamecocks turn things around in 2026? With a home opener against Kent State on September 5, followed by Towson and a Southeastern Conference showdown with Mississippi State on September 19, the pressure is on.

But let’s not forget the bigger picture: Is an earlier spring practice the key to success, or just a band-aid on deeper issues? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think this strategy will work, or is it a risky gamble? One thing’s for sure: this spring is shaping up to be one to watch.