South Bristol Water Crisis: Mains Pipe Burst Update (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, residents in South Bristol are grappling with a significant disruption as many find themselves without water due to a burst mains pipe. This unfortunate situation primarily impacts homes located in the BS4 and BS14 postal areas, resulting in some residents experiencing a complete loss of water supply, while others are facing reduced water pressure.

The issue was first reported around 9:15 AM, and by 4 PM, Bristol Water took action by establishing a temporary bottled water distribution point at the former Cineworld cinema on Hengrove Way. This station will be available for those affected until 10 PM on Friday, January 23, allowing households without adequate water access to collect bottled water.

As of Friday afternoon, Bristol Water provided an update stating, "Our crews are actively engaged in repairing the main pipe. We will soon be reconfiguring the water supply in the area to facilitate the repair process. However, this may result in some properties experiencing a complete lack of water or further drops in water pressure. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause."

The utility company expressed gratitude for the community's patience while efforts to resolve the issue continue. Reports indicate that the repair work is still ongoing, and residents are encouraged to stay informed through the live updates provided below.

At 4 PM, Shannon Brown confirmed the status of the bottled water station, noting that it is operational for those in need. The station is located near the old Cineworld, Hengrove Way, Bristol BS14 0BZ.

Residents are reminded of the importance of staying hydrated and patient during this unforeseen disruption as repairs are underway.