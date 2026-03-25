South America's Historic Winter Olympics Journey: Meet the Athletes Making History (2026)

South America’s Winter Olympic Medal Drought Ends in Spectacular Fashion—But Who’s Behind This Historic Moment?

For over a century, South American athletes have chased the dream of standing on the Winter Olympics podium. That dream finally became reality in Milan, thanks to two extraordinary athletes who are rewriting history. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: both of these trailblazers have taken unconventional paths to Olympic glory, blending cultures, defying expectations, and challenging what it means to represent a nation.

Alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, born in Oslo to a Brazilian mother and Norwegian father, clinched South America’s first-ever Winter Olympic medal—and he didn’t stop at bronze or silver. He delivered gold in the giant slalom event in Bormio, Italy, leaving the world in awe. Pinheiro Braathen’s victory is more than just a sporting achievement; it’s a powerful message of identity and perseverance. “I hope I can inspire kids to follow their dreams, no matter where they come from or how they look,” he said. “That’s where true happiness lies.”

And this is the part most people miss: Pinheiro Braathen’s journey to this moment was anything but straightforward. At 23, he shockingly retired from skiing for Norway—the country that taught him the sport—citing conflicts with the Norwegian ski federation over athlete marketing rights. He then moved to Brazil, a country he visited annually as a child, and eventually decided to unretire and compete for his mother’s homeland. His emotional connection to Brazil is undeniable; after winning a World Cup event, he broke into a samba in the snow and screamed, “Vamos Brazil!” into a camera. “Norway taught me how to be an athlete,” he reflected. “Brazil taught me how to be myself.”

But Pinheiro Braathen isn’t the only Brazilian making waves in Milan. Nicole Rocha Silveira, a skeleton racer born in southern Brazil and raised in Canada, is poised to add to South America’s medal tally. Ranked ninth in the world, Silveira has already made her mark with three World Cup podiums and a fourth-place finish at the 2025 World Championships. Her story is equally compelling: she transitioned from bodybuilding to skeleton after a chance encounter with a Brazilian bobsledder in Calgary. Here’s the controversial question: Does representing a country you left as a child diminish the authenticity of your achievement? Silveira, who proudly wears a helmet adorned with a Brazilian parrot in a stethoscope (a nod to her nursing background), would argue otherwise. Her family’s move to Canada was serendipitous—her father initially considered Miami but chose Calgary because he thought there were “too many Brazilians” in Florida. Yet, she competes with unwavering pride for Brazil.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While both athletes proudly represent Brazil, their paths to the Olympics were largely shaped by opportunities in the Northern Hemisphere. Pinheiro Braathen trained in Norway, and Silveira honed her skills in Canada. Does this dilute their connection to Brazil, or does it highlight the global nature of modern sports? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

As Silveira prepares for her final runs in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the possibility of a second Brazilian medal looms large. “A top eight would be incredible,” she said. “But obviously, we all dream of that medal.”

Together, Pinheiro Braathen and Silveira are not just winning medals—they’re redefining what it means to represent a nation, blending cultures, and inspiring a new generation of athletes. What do you think? Does their dual heritage enhance or complicate their achievements? Let us know in the comments below!