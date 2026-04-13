Sourav Ganguly Dismisses Usman Tariq Threat Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash (2026)

Imagine dismissing a bowler’s threat with a casual shrug—that’s exactly what former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly did when addressing Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s hype ahead of today’s ICC T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo. But here’s where it gets controversial: While the cricket world debates Tariq’s unconventional bowling action, Ganguly waves it off as nothing more than ‘just bowls with a pause.’ Is he downplaying a genuine threat, or does he see something others don’t?**

Ganguly, known for his straightforward demeanor, described Tariq as a standard off-spinner whose only standout feature is a noticeable pause in his delivery stride. He confidently asserted that India’s batting lineup would handle him without breaking a sweat. ‘Nothing is difficult,’ Ganguly told reporters during a T20 World Cup magazine launch. ‘He’s an off-spinner with a pause—that’s it. India will play him well.’

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The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president seemed unfazed by the buzz surrounding Tariq’s action, which has sparked heated discussions across the cricket fraternity. Analysts and ex-players have questioned its legality, yet the ICC has cleared it twice. And this is the part most people miss: Despite the drama, Ganguly believes the focus should remain on India’s strengths, not Tariq’s quirks.

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Ganguly also doubled down on India’s status as favorites, advocating for an unchanged playing XI. ‘Axar [Patel], Varun [Chakravarthy], [Jasprit] Bumrah, and Arshdeep [Singh] should lead the bowling attack,’ he said. He dismissed the idea of replacing Rinku [Singh] with Kuldeep [Yadav], emphasizing the need to maintain batting balance. ‘Stick with the same team,’ he advised.

Here’s the thought-provoking question: Is Ganguly’s confidence in India’s ability to handle Tariq justified, or is he underestimating a bowler who’s already turned heads? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over!

Sourav Ganguly Dismisses Usman Tariq Threat Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash (2026)

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