SoundCloud Data Breach: 29.8 Million Accounts Affected - What You Need to Know (2026)

Have you ever wondered how hackers can access your personal information? Well, a recent data breach at SoundCloud has exposed the personal and contact details of over 29.8 million users. But here's where it gets controversial... The breach occurred due to unauthorized activity on the platform, and while no sensitive data was accessed, the incident raises questions about the security measures in place. And this is the part most people miss... The attackers managed to map publicly available SoundCloud profile data to email addresses for approximately 20% of its users, which could have serious implications for those affected. But wait, there's more... The ShinyHunters extortion gang was responsible for the attack, and they also attempted to extort SoundCloud. So, what does this mean for you? It's crucial to understand the potential risks and take steps to protect your personal information. As a cybersecurity expert, I can't stress enough the importance of staying vigilant and keeping your data secure. Now, let's dive into the details and explore the impact of this breach on SoundCloud users.

SoundCloud Data Breach: 29.8 Million Accounts Affected - What You Need to Know (2026)

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