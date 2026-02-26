Imagine being stranded on a remote road, your car stuck after a minor collision, and then a group of professional cyclists comes to your rescue. That’s exactly what happened to one lucky driver near Calpe, Spain, thanks to the Soudal-QuickStep team. At this time of year, the roads around Calpe and Alicante are buzzing with cyclists from training camps, and their presence proved to be a lifesaver for this driver. But here's where it gets heartwarming: during their routine training ride on Friday, a group of Soudal-QuickStep riders spotted an older man whose car had veered off the road on a downhill bend, seemingly after hitting a brick wall. Without hesitation, they turned around, paused their intense workout, and teamed up to push the car back onto the road. This act of kindness not only highlights the team’s sportsmanship but also reminds us of the human side of professional athletes. And this is the part most people miss: in a world where athletes are often seen solely for their performance, moments like these show that compassion and community matter just as much. But here’s the controversial question: Should athletes be expected to step in during emergencies, or is it purely a matter of personal choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you’re curious about how teams like Soudal-QuickStep balance rigorous training with such spontaneous acts of goodwill, stay tuned for more insights into their world. From race updates to behind-the-scenes stories, we’ve got you covered—subscribe now to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox!
Soudal-QuickStep Cyclists Stop Training Ride to Rescue Stranded Driver! (2026)
