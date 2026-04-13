Sophie Rundle on After The Flood Series 2: Climate Change, Detective Drama, and Surprising Twists! (2026)

Get ready for a gripping return to the small screen! ITV's highly acclaimed drama, 'After the Flood,' is back for a second series, and we're diving into the captivating world of Detective Joanna Marshall once again. But this time, there's a twist!

The Flood Returns, and So Does Joanna.

Sophie Rundle, the talented actress behind Joanna, sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss the show's comeback. She reveals that Joanna, now a seasoned detective, is dealing with the aftermath of the shocking events from the first series. With a baby in tow and a corrupt colleague to expose, Joanna's life is far from ordinary.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Rundle describes Joanna as a force of nature, a woman with an unwavering moral compass and an unyielding determination. She's the kind of protagonist who pushes boundaries, making the audience question their own limits. And the dynamic between Joanna and her mother, Molly, is a highlight that many viewers adore.

A Real-Life Community on Screen.

The cast and crew's enthusiasm for the show is palpable. Rundle shares how the second series was a pleasant surprise, and the team's cohesiveness made the experience even more special. She also jokes about the relief of not having to wear a pregnancy bump this time around!

The filming process brought its own set of adventures, including unpredictable weather on the moors and the addition of new cast members like Jill Halfpenny and Alan Armstrong, who seamlessly blended into the show's dynamic.

Climate Fiction with a Twist.

'After the Flood' tackles climate change in a unique way, making it accessible and relatable. Rundle believes that by setting the story in a small community, the show brings the global issue of climate change closer to home. It's an innovative approach to engaging audiences with this critical topic without overwhelming them.

A Finale to Keep You Guessing.

The second series promises a stunning finale that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Rundle hints at new dynamics and the exploration of parenthood, adding a layer of complexity to the characters. And the possibility of a third series? Well, that's a secret the actors are kept in the dark about, too!

A Star's Journey.

Rundle reflects on her diverse roles, from the beloved 'Peaky Blinders' to the heartwarming 'After the Flood.' She shares the joy of working with her real-life partner, Matt Stokoe, and the privilege of collaborating with some of the industry's finest talents. But the challenge of balancing work and family life is not lost on her, especially with young children.

Living in a Volatile World.

When asked about living better in today's chaotic world, Rundle emphasizes patience and empathy. She encourages a more understanding and less reactive approach to life's challenges. And her advice to viewers? Indulge in chocolate biscuits and embrace the unexpected.

So, will Joanna uncover the truth and bring justice to her community? Will the show's unique take on climate fiction spark meaningful conversations? Tune in to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday night at 9 pm to find out! And don't forget to share your thoughts on this captivating series in the comments below.