Sony State of Play February 2026: All Announcements, Trailers & Reveals! (2026)

The February 2026 State of Play was a thrilling event, packed with surprises and reveals that left fans buzzing with excitement. From long-awaited remakes to new game announcements, it was a showcase of the future of gaming. Here's a recap of all the exciting reveals, along with some additional insights and thoughts on the event.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a sequel! Kena: Scars of Kosmora is a third-person action game with a bigger scope, new setting, and overhauled combat system. It's coming to PS5 and PC in 2026, and the trailer gives a glimpse into its captivating world.

Ghost of Yotei: Legends

Sucker Punch unveiled Ghost of Yotei: Legends, a third-person action game with up to four-player online co-op. Players can choose from four classes to battle mythical foes. The game releases on March 10th as free DLC for Ghost of Yotei owners.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding is coming to PC with a major update. It includes unlocked framerates, ultra-wide support, dualsense controller support, and upscaling and frame generation. The game is available on March 19th on PC.

Pragmata

Capcom's upcoming Sci-Fi puzzle shooter Pragmata got a new trailer and a free demo drop. The trailer showcases more of what the game has in store, and the demo is now available for players to try out.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem got another gameplay trailer, showing Leon and Grace in action against zombies and uncovering Umbrella's secrets. The trailer teases a visit to the Raccoon City Police Department.

Legacy of Kain Defiance Remaster

Legacy of Kain is back with a remake of Legacy of Kain Defiance. The game is up for pre-order now and launches next month. It includes bonus content and unseen footage of an unreleased sequel.

Brigand Abyss

A remake of Brigand Abyss has been announced for PS5, coming later this year. The trailer gives a glimpse into the game's captivating world.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Dead or Alive 6 is getting an update for PS5, with new costumes and future update plans. A free version is available to try out, and a new Dead or Alive game is in development for the 30th anniversary.

Control Resonant

Control Resonant got a gameplay trailer showcasing Dylan's aggressive combat and a boss battle in a wide-open city map. The game is coming in 2026.

Crimson Moon

Crimson Moon, a brutal melee action game, was revealed with a fresh gameplay trailer. Players can rip apart demons alongside fellow players, and it's coming in 2026.

Beast of Reincarnation

Beast of Reincarnation got a new trailer, showcasing action and story teases. The game is set for release on August 4th.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition

Rayman is back with five playable versions of the original game, including a lost playable prototype and a documentary from the original creators. It's coming digitally on February 13th, with a physical edition to follow.

Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower, from the creator of Shovel Knight, is coming to PS5 with an exclusive demo tomorrow. Check it out!

Neva: Prologue

Neva: Prologue, a charming new indie title, was revealed! It's coming on February 19th.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops

Yakoh Shinobi Ops, a stealth action game with a top-down perspective, was showcased in a trailer. Players can sneak into heavily guarded castles, steal valuables with allies, and avoid daunting monstrous foes. It's coming in 2027 to PS5.

Project Windless

Krafton's mysterious AAA project, Project Windless, finally showed its face. Players can slice through waves of enemies and take down gigantic monsters with two sharp swords and a red comb. No release date has been announced yet.

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Galactic Racer

Galactic Racer got a gameplay/story trailer, showcasing big crashes, exotic planets, and returning characters. The game is coming out in 2026.

007 First Light

007 First Light got another trailer, highlighting action, wit, and classic guitar riff. The game combines gunplay and hand-to-hand combat and is out on May 27th.

Metal Gear Solid Collection Volume 2

Metal Gear Solid 4 is coming to modern platforms, along with Peace Walker. The original MGS collection is also getting resolution upgrades.

Darwin's Paradox

Darwin's Paradox got a reveal trailer, and a demo is available to download tomorrow, including an ode to Metal Gear Solid.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse is a new 2D Castlevania set in France, coming out in 2026. It's the first new 2D Castlevania in some time, and it's exciting to see the series return in this format.

Silent Hill Townfall

Silent Hill Townfall, a first-person horror game, was revealed with a trailer. It showcases horrific hospital equipment and is coming out in 2026.

Rev. Noir

Konami's Rev. Noir has no release date yet, but you can wishlist it now. The game is on a hot streak this State of Play.

John Wick

A new John Wick game has been revealed by Sabre Interactive. You can wishlist it now, and it's an exciting new addition to the series.

Marathon

Marathon got a new story/beta trailer, with more gameplay footage, tonal horror, and a Server Slam test between February 26th and March 2nd. It's available on PS5 and other platforms, and PlayStation Plus players can get unique charms.

New Games Coming to PlayStation Plus

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Tekken: Dark Resurrection, Time Crisis, and Big Walk are coming to the PlayStation Plus catalogue and Classics collection.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance

A whole new Legacy of Kain game, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, is coming to PS5 on March 31st. It's a retro-style side-scrolling action game.

Saros

Saros got another gameplay trailer, showcasing the 'Come Back Stronger' feature, which ties into the game's Rogue-like elements. The game is out on April 30th, 2026.

Marvel Tokon

Marvel Tokon revealed Storm, Magik, Wolverine, and Danger in a new gameplay trailer. These four form the X-Men team, bringing the roster to 11 reveals so far, with 20 characters in total.

God of War Trilogy Remake

The original God of War trilogy is getting a full-on remake. The original voice actor for Kratos is back, and the trailer gives a glimpse into the charming and iconic world of God of War.

God of War: Sons of Sparta

To end the show, God of War is getting a side-scroller prequel focused on childhood Kratos. It's out now on PS5, and it's a fun addition to the series.

Overall, the February 2026 State of Play was a fantastic event, packed with surprises and reveals that left fans eager for more. The event showcased the future of gaming, with a mix of remakes, new game announcements, and exciting updates. It was a treat for fans and a great indicator of the exciting games to come.